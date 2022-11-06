Bryan police urging residents to take precautions following sexual assaults

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating two sexual assaults this weekend that occurred in the same area of the city.

The first attack was reported Saturday morning. The second was reported Sunday morning.

Police say both happened in an area on the southwest side of the city between Wellborn Road and Texas Avenue.

At this time, a suspect has not been identified.

A statement released Sunday afternoon by police said, “Due to the suspect being at large, we encourage our community to ensure they secure their home, including locking their doors. The Bryan Police Department had extra patrols in the area early this morning along with other tactical techniques to help identify and arrest this suspect. These steps will continue until the suspect is arrested.”

Police ask that anyone with information concerning these crimes contact 979-361-3888. Anyone who sees something suspicious should call 911 and consider this suspect armed and dangerous. You should not confront a suspect, but rather contact 911.

