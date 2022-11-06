C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts.

The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.

After the final out, the work began for the folks at @CCCreationsUSA printing up Championship gear.

Coming to store shelves near you. pic.twitter.com/fhIB0FawJq — Alex Egan (@AlexEganTV) November 6, 2022

In all, 13 machines worked to print the official championship logo on each shirt. The company was cranking out around 4,500 shirts each hour following the game. The shirts will head to retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Academy Sports + Outdoors as well as online.

C.C. Creations has produced more than 200,000 shirts celebrating the Astros playoff success this year.

