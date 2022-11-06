C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts

C.C. Creations works through the night to print championship shirts
By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts.

The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.

In all, 13 machines worked to print the official championship logo on each shirt. The company was cranking out around 4,500 shirts each hour following the game. The shirts will head to retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Academy Sports + Outdoors as well as online.

C.C. Creations has produced more than 200,000 shirts celebrating the Astros playoff success this year.

