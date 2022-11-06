The cold front Friday night brought rain, but not enough to alleviate drought conditions.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The cold front that blew through the Brazos Valley Friday night provided widespread rain to most. Yet, the rain was not enough to completely fix drought conditions in the Brazos Valley. Most of the region saw close to half an inch of rain.

Tornado reports submitted to the National Weather Service on Friday night (KBTX Weather)

There were also widespread storm reports of tornadoes along the front as it moved through NE Texas, SE Oklahoma, and SW Arkansas. The National Weather Service Office in Fort Worth preliminarily determined that the storm near Powderly and Paris, TX last night produced an EF-3 tornado. The office also preliminarily determined the Athens, TX storm to have produced an EF-2 tornado.

However, severe weather was seen very little here in the Brazos Valley. The storms that rolled through produced an elevated amount of lightning and widespread rainfall. With the widespread drought conditions across the region, rain is much needed. The rain that did fall is not nearly enough to fix the ongoing drought. Several rounds of rain are needed, requiring a total of nearly 9 to 12 inches.

Severe drought conditions still exist across the Brazos Valley (KBTX Weather)

