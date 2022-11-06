IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon.

To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday.

International Leadership of Texas has also announced its decision to close its campuses, including the campuses located in College Station.

In the announcement, Houston-area Superintendent Dr. Matilda Orozco wrote on the IL Texas Facebook page, ”I’m reaching out this Sunday to congratulate our Houston Astros on an incredible season and World Series win! To celebrate our national champs, all Houston area campuses and offices will be closed on Monday, November 7. This closure includes our College Station and Cleveland area campuses.”

Not all parents are happy about this.

“Parents with real jobs can’t just call in and say the Astros won, we are not working,” wrote one Facebook user.

“I don’t mean to be a downer here but closing schools, particularly a school over an hour and a half away, just to celebrate a professional sports team championship win seems a bit misguided,” wrote another on IL Texas’s Facebook page.

“A town-wide event or emergency is different from an event over 1.5 hours away. It’s akin to canceling everything in Houston for something here. Makes no sense,” said another.

However, there is some support.

One parent wrote, “As an Astro-loving family, & being that my kids make nothing but straight A’s they deserve this day off to celebrate with the Astros! GO ASTROS.”

Editor’s note: To be clear, this is only for the IL Texas campuses in College Station. This does NOT include College Station ISD schools.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.