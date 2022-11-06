It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic

Another named tropical system could reach the Florida coast this week
Two tropical systems have a high chance for development before mid-week
Two tropical systems have a high chance for development before mid-week
By Shel Winkley
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The clock is ticking down with just 24 days left in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The calendar may be dwindling but the tropical waters are still plenty warm to develop tropical systems. As of Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two areas of interest with a high chance of strengthening into a tropical or sub-tropical system before mid-week. Here is the latest from the agency:

Invest 98L -- impacts to Florida expected

Invest 98L is expected to impact Florida, the Bahamas, and the Southeastern US this week
Invest 98L is expected to impact Florida, the Bahamas, and the Southeastern US this week

Regardless of development, Florida is bracing for an increased risk of coastal flooding, tropical-storm-force wind, heavy rain, rough surf, and beach erosion. The same will be possible along parts of the Southeastern US Coast and in the Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center also mentions that tropical storm, hurricane, and storm surge watches could be issued for these areas as early as Monday. Impacts are expected to be wide-reaching due to the large size of this weather system. Florida is still in the process of cleaning up after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on September 27th.

Invest 97L

Invest 97L is expected to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic
Invest 97L is expected to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic

The next names to be used in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season are Nicole and Owen.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

