It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The clock is ticking down with just 24 days left in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The calendar may be dwindling but the tropical waters are still plenty warm to develop tropical systems. As of Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two areas of interest with a high chance of strengthening into a tropical or sub-tropical system before mid-week. Here is the latest from the agency:

Invest 98L -- impacts to Florida expected

Invest 98L is expected to impact Florida, the Bahamas, and the Southeastern US this week (KBTX)

An area of low pressure located more than 200 miles north of Puerto Rico is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is forecast to move northward and then northwestward into the southwestern Atlantic where environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a subtropical or tropical storm is likely to form in the next day or so. The system is then forecast to turn westward or west-southwestward over the southwestern Atlantic by the middle part of this week where additional development is possible.

Regardless of development, Florida is bracing for an increased risk of coastal flooding, tropical-storm-force wind, heavy rain, rough surf, and beach erosion. The same will be possible along parts of the Southeastern US Coast and in the Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center also mentions that tropical storm, hurricane, and storm surge watches could be issued for these areas as early as Monday. Impacts are expected to be wide-reaching due to the large size of this weather system. Florida is still in the process of cleaning up after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on September 27th.

Invest 97L

Invest 97L is expected to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic (KBTX)

A well-defined area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of Bermuda continues to produce gale-force winds and an area of showers and thunderstorms displaced northeast of the center. If the associated shower activity redevelops closer to the center, a tropical storm could form over the next couple of days while the system drifts slowly initially but then begins to move northeastward over the central Atlantic. The system is then forecast to merge with a strong cold front by the middle part of this week.

The next names to be used in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season are Nicole and Owen.

