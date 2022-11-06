Police investigating rollover crash in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6.
It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road of SH 6 at Southwest Parkway.
All lanes on the northbound frontage road are closed at this time.
Drivers should avoid the area.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Officers are currently working a motor vehicle crash. All northbound lanes of the frontage road at Southwest Parkway are shut down at the time. Please avoid the area if possible.— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 6, 2022
