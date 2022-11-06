Police investigating rollover crash in College Station

It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road at Southwest Parkway.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6.

It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road of SH 6 at Southwest Parkway.

All lanes on the northbound frontage road are closed at this time.

Drivers should avoid the area.

