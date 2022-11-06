Texas A&M Drops Opening Match of Weekend Series at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball dropped the opening match of its weekend series with Auburn 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21). The Aggies have another opportunity in tomorrow’s repeat fixture against the Tigers.

Leading the way for A&M (12-12, 4-9 SEC) was Logan Lednicky, she tallied 25 kills on the night alongside eight digs and three blocks. Nisa Buzlutepe accounted for 35 assists while also registering seven digs. Molly Brown was the defensive leader for A&M as she logged nine total blocks, while Lauren Hogan led the team with 14 digs.

Auburn (19-5, 8-5 SEC) came out in rhythm as it took an early lead over A&M, 13-8. The Aggies responded with a 9-3 run which gave the Maroon & White the lead, 17-16, and forced a Tiger timeout. Auburn found momentum as it went on a run of its own which prompted an A&M timeout as the Tigers led, 21-18. Despite a late Aggie charge, Auburn won the opening set, 25-22.

A tight contest opened the second frame as the teams were tied early at four. The Aggies broke the tie and went on a 5-1 streak, which forced a Tiger timeout when the Maroon & White went up 9-5. Auburn regained its rhythm as it tied the game at 11. The Tigers pulled away from A&M as they led, 21-15. The Aggies fought back as they survived five set points, but Auburn won the set 25-22.

The Aggies came out aggressive in the third set as they opened an early lead, 9-5. The Maroon & White held its advantage over the Tigers, 14-11, during a long spell of back-and-forth play. A&M extended its lead which forced an Auburn timeout as the Aggies went up 18-14. The Tigers battled back and tied the game at 20 which prompted an A&M timeout. The Maroon & White answered and closed out the frame on a 5-2 run, winning the set, 25-22.

In the fourth frame both teams gave up no ground as they were tied at eight. Auburn created some momentum as it pulled away from the Aggies, 16-12, which prompted a timeout from coach Bird. The Tigers extended their lead over the Aggies to go up 24-18. A&M survived three match points, but dropped the set and match, 25-21.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Neville Arena Sunday for the second match of this weekend series, first serve is set for 4 p.m. on SEC Network+.

BIRD BITS

Head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn

On Logan Lednicky’s big night…

“Logan carried a heavy load for us tonight and I’m proud of her, she has really developed throughout the season, and we saw it again tonight.”

On the keys for tomorrow’s rematch…

“We need to find our balance, getting our middles involved is crucial and we need to do better at that. We need to grind in these tough SEC matchups, and tomorrow gives us another opportunity to so.”

