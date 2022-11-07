16 Aggie-owned companies in Brazos County make Aggie 100 list

Each year, the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University compiles a list of the 100 fastest growing Aggie-owned and -led companies.
By Ferrill Gibbs
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A record number of Aggie-owned businesses across the Brazos Valley were recognized Friday night for being among the fastest-growing companies owned or led by graduates of Texas A&M. The list, called The Aggie 100, was revealed Friday night at Kyle Field to honor the 100 fastest–growing Aggie companies.

The 16 companies in Brazos County set a record for the area, which topped last year’s record of 15. Among those honored was C–LARS, a manufacturing company located in Bryan, which ranked highest among all Brazos Valley companies at #6.

Stampede Coatings, Stafford Barrett, Blackrock Builders, and The Megan Block Real Estate Team are four College Station businesses ranking in the top 36.

American Lumber and Chasing Tails Mobile Veterinary Services also made the top 50, representing Bryan and College Station, respectively.

The Aggie 100 uses a percentage of compound annual growth in sales and revenue over a three-year span to rank the Aggie-led companies.

Brazos County-based Companies in 2022 Aggie 100:

  • C-LARs, LLC
  • Stampede Coatings
  • Stafford Barrett
  • Blackrock Builders
  • The Megan Bock Real Estate Team
  • American Lumber
  • Chasing Tails Mobile Veterinary Services
  • SynchroGrid, Inc.
  • Frogslayer
  • Swan Stonarts
  • ISP Supplies, LLC
  • SmartCompliance, Inc.
  • Walsh & Mangan Premier Real Estate Group
  • GreenPrint Real Estate Group, LP
  • Aggieland Roofing/CR Systems, Inc.
  • Sunrise Landscapes

