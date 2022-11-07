16 Aggie-owned companies in Brazos County make Aggie 100 list

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A record number of Aggie-owned businesses across the Brazos Valley were recognized Friday night for being among the fastest-growing companies owned or led by graduates of Texas A&M. The list, called The Aggie 100, was revealed Friday night at Kyle Field to honor the 100 fastest–growing Aggie companies.

The 16 companies in Brazos County set a record for the area, which topped last year’s record of 15. Among those honored was C–LARS, a manufacturing company located in Bryan, which ranked highest among all Brazos Valley companies at #6.

Stampede Coatings, Stafford Barrett, Blackrock Builders, and The Megan Block Real Estate Team are four College Station businesses ranking in the top 36.

American Lumber and Chasing Tails Mobile Veterinary Services also made the top 50, representing Bryan and College Station, respectively.

The Aggie 100 uses a percentage of compound annual growth in sales and revenue over a three-year span to rank the Aggie-led companies.

Brazos County-based Companies in 2022 Aggie 100:

C-LARs, LLC

Stampede Coatings

Stafford Barrett

Blackrock Builders

The Megan Bock Real Estate Team

American Lumber

Chasing Tails Mobile Veterinary Services

SynchroGrid, Inc.

Frogslayer

Swan Stonarts

ISP Supplies, LLC

SmartCompliance, Inc.

Walsh & Mangan Premier Real Estate Group

GreenPrint Real Estate Group, LP

Aggieland Roofing/CR Systems, Inc.

Sunrise Landscapes

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.