18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21

The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch.

DPS says the driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time. DPS is investigating the cause of the crash.

