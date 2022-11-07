18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch.

DPS says the driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time. DPS is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.