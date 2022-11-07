2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested after a College Station man was beaten and robbed in his apartment Sunday night, according to the College Station Police Department.

Police responded to a call that said five men were breaking into an apartment on Harvey Road.

A man in the apartment was assaulted by the men, and his video games, cellphone and his roommate’s guitars were taken.

Officers later located and arrested Reginald Carter, 28, and Ra Mond Carter, 24, in connection with the crime. Both men are being held in the Brazos County jail with burglary and drug possession charges. CSPD is continuing the investigation.

