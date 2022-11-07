Fisher: Aggies’ season has been “disappointing” not frustrating

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football will have its final road game of the season this Saturday when they travel to Auburn. Both the Aggies and Tigers are at the bottom of the SEC West standings and both are currently on five-game losing streaks.

A&M hopes to snap their longest losing streak since 1980 and try to salvage the rest of the season. The Aggies are coming off a 41-24 loss at home to Florida. The Maroon and White led at halftime but were shut out in the second half and the Gators took advantage of the porous Aggie run defense.

This is the first time Jimbo Fisher has ever lost five games in a row as a head coach and his team is sitting at 3-6 with one more loss eliminating the Aggies from bowl eligibility. But frustrating isn’t how Fisher describes this season.

”It’s not frustrating. It’s disappointing,” Fisher explained. “You don’t get frustrated. If you get frustrated you make bad choices, you quit coaching, you look at different things for different reasons. When you’re disappointed, you realize why things are going wrong and where the problems are and you keep coaching your tail off. It’s disappointing because you had a chance to have a good team. You still have a chance to have a good team. We haven’t found those inches and those plays. At the same time, disappointment is part of life. And you deal with it and you get the guys better and you teach off of it. You teach from it as you go going forward. Some of the tough times make the great times that much better,” Fisher added.

Texas A&M and Auburn both need to win out in order to become bowl eligible. The Aggies and Tigers kick off at 6:30 this Saturday on the SEC Network.

