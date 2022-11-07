Five-Star Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. decommits from Texas A&M

DENTON, Texas (KBTX) - Denton Ryan senior and five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. announced on Monday that he is no longer committed to Texas A&M.

BREAKING: Five-Star LB Anthony Hill Jr. has Decommitted from Texas A&M.



The No. 1 LB in the ‘23 Class had been committed to the Aggies since July.



Hill tells me he plans on taking his recruitment down to signing day.https://t.co/oOIR7fIQUA pic.twitter.com/GlSGZfSuwG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 7, 2022

Hill Jr. originally chose the Aggies over the Texas Longhorns over the summer. According to multiple recruiting sites, Hill Jr. is the #1 linebacker in the nation in the class of 2023. In only 6 games played this year as a senior, he leads the team with 47 tackles.

During his junior season, he led the Raiders with 131 tackles. He also added 3 fumble recoveries, caused 2 fumbles, had 2 interceptions, and 8 sacks. Hill Jr. helped lead Denton Ryan to a 12-2 record last season before falling to College Station in the UIL Class 5A Division I regional finals.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.