Five-Star Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. decommits from Texas A&M

Denton Ryan's Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates after a sack against College Station in the regional...
Denton Ryan's Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates after a sack against College Station in the regional finals.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENTON, Texas (KBTX) - Denton Ryan senior and five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. announced on Monday that he is no longer committed to Texas A&M.

Hill Jr. originally chose the Aggies over the Texas Longhorns over the summer. According to multiple recruiting sites, Hill Jr. is the #1 linebacker in the nation in the class of 2023. In only 6 games played this year as a senior, he leads the team with 47 tackles.

During his junior season, he led the Raiders with 131 tackles. He also added 3 fumble recoveries, caused 2 fumbles, had 2 interceptions, and 8 sacks. Hill Jr. helped lead Denton Ryan to a 12-2 record last season before falling to College Station in the UIL Class 5A Division I regional finals.

