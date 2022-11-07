Get a head start on your future career

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Electricians are in demand in the Brazos Valley and with this pre-apprenticeship class, you can earn while you learn.

Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley has been awarded a new grant by the Texas Workforce Commission to start a pre-apprenticeship class for the electrical trade, and they’re partnering with Blinn College make it happen.

Jodi Cobler, Adult Education & Literacy, says the pre-apprenticeship class will help prepare students for the electrician career pathway. “This class will help you build your skills and knowledge in the electrical field and then apply for an apprenticeship program in our area,” Cobler said.

You must be eighteen years old to register for the class with a valid picture I.D. and Social Security Card. You must also have a high school diploma or GED, but don’t worry if you don’t have that, because Workforce Solutions offers free GED classes and will help you with that process.

Upon completing the class, students will have earned an OSHA – 30 card, a National Center for Construction Education & Research Core Certificate, and knowledge to pass the entrance exam for the apprenticeship test.

You can register for the pre-apprenticeship class here.

Classes start in January of 2023.

For more information, email jodi.cobler@bvcog.org.

