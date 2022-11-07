Get a head start on your future career

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Electricians are in demand in the Brazos Valley and with this pre-apprenticeship class, you can earn while you learn.

Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley has been awarded a new grant by the Texas Workforce Commission to start a pre-apprenticeship class for the electrical trade, and they’re partnering with Blinn College make it happen.

Jodi Cobler, Adult Education & Literacy, says the pre-apprenticeship class will help prepare students for the electrician career pathway. “This class will help you build your skills and knowledge in the electrical field and then apply for an apprenticeship program in our area,” Cobler said.

You must be eighteen years old to register for the class with a valid picture I.D. and Social Security Card. You must also have a high school diploma or GED, but don’t worry if you don’t have that, because Workforce Solutions offers free GED classes and will help you with that process.

Upon completing the class, students will have earned an OSHA – 30 card, a National Center for Construction Education & Research Core Certificate, and knowledge to pass the entrance exam for the apprenticeship test.

You can register for the pre-apprenticeship class here.

Classes start in January of 2023.

For more information, email jodi.cobler@bvcog.org.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bryan Police Department is investigating two sexual assaults this weekend that occurred in...
Bryan police urges residents to take precautions following sexual assaults
Two tropical systems have a high chance for development before mid-week
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic
International Leadership of Texas has also announced its decision to close its campuses,...
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of...
Police investigating rollover crash in College Station
C.C. Creations works through the night to print championship shirts
C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts

Latest News

The Passenger Safety Project at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service works to reduce deaths...
Tips for keeping your kids safe in the back seat
THE THR3E(Recurring) - learning express
THE THR3E(Recurring) - learning express
THE THR3E(Recurring) - passenger safety
THE THR3E(Recurring) - passenger safety
THE THR3E(Recurring) - gospelfest
THE THR3E(Recurring) - gospelfest