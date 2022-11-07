Honoring fallen soldiers at Aggie Field of Honor

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Just before Veteran’s Day on Nov.11, volunteers and Sojourners placed more than 230 flags at the Aggie Field of Honor.

Dozens of people gathered at the Aggie Field of Honor to pay their respects to our fallen soldiers on Sunday afternoon. Its an event that has a mission of acknowledging those who risked their lives for our country. There was a specific list of fallen soldiers given to all volunteers so they could put flags aside their grave.

Jane Buzzard is a part of the La Villita Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her family has deep military ties which is a reason she enjoys coming out to events that honor the fallen.

“I have a lot of family members who served and have one brother and law who passed from Agent Orange from the Vietnam War,” Buzzard said. “Military is special. Its important to my group [NSDAR] and we’re just trying to preserve history and honor the veterans in anyway we can.”

Buzzard explained its all about honoring those who served for the common good which allows us freedom, safety and the right to vote.

Denetta Smallwood and her husband Randal were the coordinators of the flag event. Denetta said she’s seen more people here this year than in the past.

“We have a lot more participation because people are talking about them and wanting to make a difference and to be remembered,” Smallwood said.

Smallwood’s son is a veteran who died while in the service so she considers events like this a main priority.

“To be a part of this and be a mother of a fallen Veteran, is beyond words. It brings joy to my heart,” Smallwood said. “I love seeing all these people from our community. You know, being able to help them and give them flags. They’re so willing to come out and support and it means so much.”

