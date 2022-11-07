Neighborhoods evacuated near burning Georgia chemical plant

The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, is on fire Monday morning.
The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, is on fire Monday morning.(Glynn County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are evacuating neighborhoods near a chemical plant where a large fire is burning in coastal Georgia.

Glynn County spokesperson Katie Baasen says smoke hazards and a risk of explosions prompted officials Monday morning to order people to evacuate within a one-mile radius of the Symrise chemical plant.

The plant is located outside the port city of Brunswick, about 70 miles south of Savannah.

The fire sent a thick plume of smoke into the air, and people within a three-mile radius were being told to shelter in place.

Baasen says the fire had been contained, but officials were concerned that shifting winds could push hazardous smoke into populated areas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bryan Police Department is investigating two sexual assaults this weekend that occurred in...
Bryan police urging residents to take precautions following sexual assaults
Two tropical systems have a high chance for development before mid-week
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic
International Leadership of Texas has also announced its decision to close its campuses,...
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of...
Police investigating rollover crash in College Station
C.C. Creations works through the night to print championship shirts
C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts

Latest News

A 49-year-old woman, her two daughters and a granddaughter were shot and killed in Orlando...
3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.
Subtropical Storm Nicole threatens Bahamas, Florida coast
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke to speak at Texas A&M on Monday, Nov. 7.
O’Rourke to visit Texas A&M Monday
Jimmy Kimmel, left, and Molly McNearney arrive at the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles...
Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars again: ‘Great honor or a trap’