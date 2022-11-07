Subtropical Storm Nicole forms near the Bahamas

Impacts to Florida and east coast by this weekend
By Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Though we’re walking into the second week of November, the tropics remain active, and Nicole is our newest named storm.

Subtropical Storm Nicole was named in the 3am Monday update from the National Hurricane Center as they found data that supports strong enough wind with the system.

The biggest aesthetic difference between a tropical and subtropical system is the shape of the storm and the way it strengthens, which also affects how and where the strongest winds are associated with the storm. Nicole has more of a “comma” shape, but may still pull from warm Atlantic waters and look more a full tropical system by the end of the week. If that happens, the warm water and light upper level winds may allow Nicole to strengthen more than currently forecast.

Regardless, strong wind, coastal flooding, and heavy rain are expected across portions of the east coast, especially Florida, by the end of the week into the weekend.

