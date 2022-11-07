Texas A&M Comes up Short in Tough Sunday Match with Auburn

Auburn, Ala. – Texas A&M volleyball dropped Sunday’s match versus Auburn 3-1 (25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31). The Aggies return home to Reed Arena next Saturday for a match against No. 12 Florida.

Leading the way for A&M (12-13, 4-10 SEC) was Caroline Meuth as she logged 19 kills while hitting at .298 percent. Logan Lednicky also had a productive day with 16 kills, six digs and six total blocks. Mia Johnson had a career night on offense as she tallied 11 kills hitting at .308 percent. Elena Karakasi paced the Aggies in assists and digs as she tallied 46 and 14, respectively. Molly Brown set the tone at the net as she totaled eight blocks, while Ava Underwood added 14 digs.

Karakasi got A&M started with a three-point run from the service line. Auburn (20-5, 9-5 SEC) found some momentum as it tied the game at seven. Back-and-forth play ensued as the Tigers led at the media timeout, 15-14. Auburn extended its lead, 22-18, which prompted a timeout from coach Bird. Despite a rally from the Maroon & White, the Tigers won the opening set, 25-21.

Auburn carried its rhythm into the second frame as it led the Aggies early, 8-5. The Tigers continued their charge as they extended the lead, 15-9. A Maroon & White run brought it within two, 19-17. An Auburn service error, followed by an A&M block forced a Tiger timeout as the Aggies tied the game at 23. The teams remained tied through 27, but it was Auburn who finished the set, 29-27.

The Maroon & White opened the third set strong as it jumped out to an early lead, 11-7. A&M maintained its lead, 15-13, at the first break in the third frame. Auburn found some momentum as it tied the game at 20. The Aggies scored two quick points which prompted a Tiger timeout. Auburn tied the game at 24, but a block from Lednicky and Brown, followed by a kill from Meuth won the set for A&M, 26-24.

Close competition opened the fourth frame as the teams were tied at six. Nothing separated both squads as a back-and-forth battle commenced and the teams remained tied at 20. The Tigers scored back-to-back points which prompted an A&M timeout. The Aggies responded and leveled the game at 23, which forced Auburn to reciprocate with a timeout of its own. The set went beyond 25 as the teams remained tied at 31, it was Auburn that broke the tie as it won the set and match, 33-31.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return home to Reed Arena on Saturday for a match versus No. 12 Florida, first serve is set for 4 p.m. on SEC Network+.

BIRD BITS

Head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn

On the close battle throughout the match…

“This was a competitive volleyball game and this team fights, we never give up, and you can see that in all these girls. Three of the four sets went beyond 25 points, and especially the fourth set we just need to execute and finish.”

On Mia Johnson’s career night…

“We called on Mia [Johnson] tonight and she responded, I am proud of how she went out there and battled. Auburn is a tough opponent and Mia did a great job out there.”

