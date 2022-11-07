Tips for keeping your kids safe in the back seat

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Passenger Safety Project at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service works to reduce deaths and injuries from motor vehicle crashes by increasing the use of child restraints and safety belts. The project’s emphasis is on increasing the correct use of child safety seats across Texas.

The best way to know if it’s the right time to switch your child from a rear-facing car seat to a front-facing car seat is by looking at the stickers on the side of the car seat itself. “The stickers will let you know at exactly what height and weight you should be making that transition to the next car seat,” Ana Castrejon, Passenger Safety KidSafe Initiatives, said.

The American Association of Pediatrics recommends that children remain rear-facing until they meet the maximum height and weight requirements of the rear-facing car seat. “That means at least until the age of two,” Mike Guidry, Passenger Safety KidSafe Initiatives, said. “You want to keep them rear facing for as long as possible.”

In addition to conducting checkup events, child safety seat fitting stations have been established at county Extension offices, fire/EMS and law enforcement departments to allow families easy access to certified technicians. When needed, a replacement seat is issued at no charge to parents and caregivers at child safety seat checkup events and fitting station appointments. Project-trained technicians deliver educational programs on child passenger safety in their community as well as educate parents one-on-one about the correct installation and usage of their child safety seat.

You can learn more about the program here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bryan Police Department is investigating two sexual assaults this weekend that occurred in...
Bryan police urges residents to take precautions following sexual assaults
Two tropical systems have a high chance for development before mid-week
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic
International Leadership of Texas has also announced its decision to close its campuses,...
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of...
Police investigating rollover crash in College Station
C.C. Creations works through the night to print championship shirts
C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts

Latest News

Electricians are in demand in the Brazos Valley and with this pre-apprenticeship class, you can...
Get a head start on your future career
THE THR3E(Recurring) - learning express
THE THR3E(Recurring) - learning express
THE THR3E(Recurring) - passenger safety
THE THR3E(Recurring) - passenger safety
THE THR3E(Recurring) - gospelfest
THE THR3E(Recurring) - gospelfest