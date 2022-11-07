Tips for keeping your kids safe in the back seat

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Passenger Safety Project at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service works to reduce deaths and injuries from motor vehicle crashes by increasing the use of child restraints and safety belts. The project’s emphasis is on increasing the correct use of child safety seats across Texas.

The best way to know if it’s the right time to switch your child from a rear-facing car seat to a front-facing car seat is by looking at the stickers on the side of the car seat itself. “The stickers will let you know at exactly what height and weight you should be making that transition to the next car seat,” Ana Castrejon, Passenger Safety KidSafe Initiatives, said.

The American Association of Pediatrics recommends that children remain rear-facing until they meet the maximum height and weight requirements of the rear-facing car seat. “That means at least until the age of two,” Mike Guidry, Passenger Safety KidSafe Initiatives, said. “You want to keep them rear facing for as long as possible.”

In addition to conducting checkup events, child safety seat fitting stations have been established at county Extension offices, fire/EMS and law enforcement departments to allow families easy access to certified technicians. When needed, a replacement seat is issued at no charge to parents and caregivers at child safety seat checkup events and fitting station appointments. Project-trained technicians deliver educational programs on child passenger safety in their community as well as educate parents one-on-one about the correct installation and usage of their child safety seat.

You can learn more about the program here.

