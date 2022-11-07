Treat of the Day: 25th anniversary of the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University celebrated the 25th anniversary of the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum on Sunday.

On a “beautiful Aggie day,” President George H. W. Bush dedicated the library to the American people, saying he hoped the archives within would “make deeper our appreciation for the blessings of freedom and democracy, and make stronger our devotion to them.”

The mission of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University is to preserve and make available the records and artifacts of George H.W. Bush, 41st President of the United States.

