Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication

This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson,...
This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson, Tyson Foods' chief financial officer. Tyson was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication in Fayetteville, Ark., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, according to a police report.(Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Tyson Foods’ Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson __ a great-grandson of the company’s founder __ has been charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after allegedly entering a stranger’s home and falling asleep on her bed.

According to an incident report provided by the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police department, officers received a call early Sunday morning from a woman who had returned home to find a man she didn’t know sleeping in her bed.

When officers arrived, they tried to wake Tyson, but said his movements were “sluggish and uncoordinated” and there was an odor of intoxicants on his breath and body, according to the police report. His clothes were found on the floor by the bed.

He was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing and released late Sunday on a $415 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1.

Tyson on Monday apologized for the incident.

“I am embarrassed for personal conduct that is inconsistent with my personal values, the company’s values and the high expectations we hold for each other here at Tyson Foods,” Tyson said in a companywide memo that was provided to The Associated Press. “I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others.”

Tyson, 32, is the son of Tyson Foods Chairman John H. Tyson. After working as an investment banker at J.P. Morgan, Tyson joined Tyson Foods in 2019 and led its sustainability and enterprise strategy teams. On Sept. 27, the company based in Springdale, Arkansas, promoted him to executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Tyson is the second high-profile food-industry executive arrested in Fayetteville in the last two months.

In September, Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey was arrested and charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after biting a man’s nose during an argument in a parking garage at the University of Arkansas.

Ramsey had spent more than 30 years at Tyson Foods before joining Beyond Meat last year. Beyond Meat suspended Ramsey after the incident. He left the company in mid-October.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bryan Police Department is investigating two sexual assaults this weekend that occurred in...
Bryan police urges residents to take precautions following sexual assaults
Two tropical systems have a high chance for development before mid-week
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic
International Leadership of Texas has also announced its decision to close its campuses,...
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of...
Police investigating rollover crash in College Station
C.C. Creations works through the night to print championship shirts
C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts

Latest News

Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large
According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on...
Suspected child kidnapper at Walmart held at gunpoint by witness until officers arrived, police say
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Infowars website staffer pleads guilty to storming Capitol