Achane closing in on 1,000 rushing for 2022
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will head to Auburn on Saturday to take on the Tigers.

Aggie running back Devon Achane rushed for 122 yards last week and for the second straight season is closing in on a thousand yards.

In 2021 he finished with 910 yards. With 3 games left Devon sits at 887 so being a thousand yard rusher is within his grasp.

“Obviously it is always great to achieve accolades and stuff like that so that will be great if it happens this season,” said Achane. “I’m just trying to go out there and play,” wrapped up the A&M junior.

While Devon has been a big weapon as a running back this year, as a receiver he is only averaging 5 yards per reception. A year ago he was averaging over 11 yards per catch.

Texas A&M and Auburn will kick off its game Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

