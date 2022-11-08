Add to your book collection at the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Buy a book to benefit the BCS Library programs at this weekend’s upcoming book sale.

Friends of the Library is hosting a three-day book sale at the Mounce Library in Downtown Bryan.

“They get a big, paper sack that they can stuff full of books and that will cost $20,” Donna Pohl said.

The books are gently used and the sales will benefit the BCS Library System Programs for children and adults at Mounce, Ringer, and Carnegie Libraries.

“We support things like wireless printing, copying, any other activity that they have,” Pohl said.

There are books of all genres for all ages.

Nov. 11: 4-6 p.m. for Friends Member only.

Nov. 12: 9-10 a.m. for Friends members only, 10 a.m. -2:00 p.m. for the general public.

Nov. 13: 1:30-3:30 p.m. for the general public. The cost of books goes down on the final day to $10.

