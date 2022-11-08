Apparel, lines and counting: What voters should know on Election Day

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Election day is Nov. 8, and before heading into the polling locations there are several things voters should keep in mind.

KBTX sat down with a Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock to discuss what voters should expect on Election Day.

“We’re expecting long lines today so just be patient,” said Hancock.

Polling locations close Tuesday at 7 p.m., but Hancock says as long as you’re in line by 7 p.m. you can still vote.

One major concern for elections officials is voters wearing apparel, with candidate’s names and slogans on them.

“A lot of people may feel patriotic and want to wear a shirt supporting their candidate, just remember you can’t wear that inside or within that 100 foot distance marker,” said Hancock.

Trudy Hancock, says although the elections staff have been working diligently to prepare for election day, there is still more to be done.

”We do have a lot of clean up, and inside audit work that we do after the election is completed, so there are still some ballots that will be qualified and counted afterwards,” she added.

