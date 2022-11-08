Be Remarkable: Arthur Bettis is a veteran who spends his time helping other vets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday is Veterans Day, a time for all of us to honor the men and women who have served our country.

Here at KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers, we are honoring a veteran in Bryan who has made it his life mission to help others even after he faced his own health challenges.

Arthur Bettis is a quick-witted Army veteran who was born in Alabama but moved to Texas when he was only three. He joined the military in 1967 and trained at Fort Bliss. From there his service took him around the world.

Now, back at his home in Bryan, he spends most of his time helping other veterans who may have difficulties cutting through the red tape of the federal government. Bettis has developed a relationship with the staff at VA offices that he uses to help others.

Brazos County Justice of the Peace Judge Terrance Nunn says when he first tried to access his benefits, he was told Bettis was the person who could help.

“The name that kept coming up was Mr. Bettis. They said you need to go speak with Mr. Bettis,” said Judge Nunn. “When I joined the Legion here, I got to know him and he would help give me get my benefits and I know that he took other veterans, on his own dime, down there and back to the VA to get them the assistance they needed.”

Bill Oliver says Bettis has been a blessing to have around.

“I’ve been watching him help others, and take people to their appointments, and even if they need help financially, he was there for them. He’s been there for us. Unfailingly,” said Oliver.

A little more than a year ago Bettis was hospitalized for health complications but even when he was off his feet, he was still determined to continue helping.

“I was still helping veterans up there get their claims together,” said Bettis. “I was supposed to be sick, but I didn’t have time to be sick. So, here I am ready to get back started again.”

Bettis says he does this simply because he knows the other veterans sincerely appreciate his assistance and he says he loves to see the look on their faces when they realize they have someone in their corner fighting for them.

It’s why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Arthur Bettis with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

