Flu, RSV cases on the rise nationwide

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Doctors are blaming a combination of RSV and Flu cases for hospitals filling up nationwide.

Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth says it is full across the board due to a surge in these illnesses.

Right now, flu hospitalizations are at a 10 year high. Respiratory illnesses are also on the rise nationally.

In Brazos County, the health district says in October alone, there were 800 flu cases reported. That’s compared to 489 cases in 2021 and just 125 in 2020.

Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District says the flu isn’t affecting just one group of people, it’s affecting everyone.

“It’s a little bit of everybody, but we especially see it in kids because they are younger and in spaces for a longer period of time,” Parrish said.

The health district says they are also seeing a rise in RSV cases here locally.

Parrish says the health district’s biggest concern is the hospitals getting overrun with respiratory patients. She says her biggest message to parents is to be vigilant.

“Make sure everyone in your household is vaccinated against COVID and the flu,” she said. “Practice all of those habits we developed during the pandemic like washing hands frequently, social distancing and wearing masks.”

Parrish says the reason flu cases were so low in 2020 was because we were doing those good practices.

You can find the health districts hours for its immunization clinic on its website.

