George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum volunteers honored with Point of Light Award

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Over the last week, six George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum volunteers have received the Points of Light Award.

Each of the six Point of Light recipients has volunteered for over 25 years, since before the Bush Library opened in 1997.

The honorees welcome visitors, give tours, introduce films, give out maps and take pictures of guests in the Oval Office.

“At President Bush’s inaugural address, one of the things he talked about was these volunteer organizations. The Knights of Columbus was one, but there were several others that were these community organizations that are doing great work for people in their community and we referred to them as a thousand points of light,” Warren Finch, the director of the Bush Library said.

Finch says the Library has had hundreds of volunteers since it opened but those honored with the Point of Light Award are the ones that have been there since the beginning.

Other volunteers, who have not been with the museum for the same amount of time, were also honored but were not given the award. Those volunteers have put in more than 4,000 hours of service.

