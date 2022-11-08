George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum volunteers honored with Point of Light Award

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Over the last week, six George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum volunteers have received the Points of Light Award.

Each of the six Point of Light recipients has volunteered for over 25 years, since before the Bush Library opened in 1997.

The honorees welcome visitors, give tours, introduce films, give out maps and take pictures of guests in the Oval Office.

“At President Bush’s inaugural address, one of the things he talked about was these volunteer organizations. The Knights of Columbus was one, but there were several others that were these community organizations that are doing great work for people in their community and we referred to them as a thousand points of light,” Warren Finch, the director of the Bush Library said.

Finch says the Library has had hundreds of volunteers since it opened but those honored with the Point of Light Award are the ones that have been there since the beginning.

Other volunteers, who have not been with the museum for the same amount of time, were also honored but were not given the award. Those volunteers have put in more than 4,000 hours of service.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bryan Police Department is investigating two sexual assaults this weekend that occurred in...
Bryan police urges residents to take precautions following sexual assaults
Two tropical systems have a high chance for development before mid-week
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic
International Leadership of Texas has also announced its decision to close its campuses,...
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
Reginald Carter, 28 (left) and Ra Mond Carter, 24 (right)
2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home
The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21

Latest News

O’Rourke visits colleges day before election to seek ‘undercounted vote’
O’Rourke visits colleges day before election to seek ‘undercounted vote’
Support the Aggie Network on Pass It Back Day
Support the Aggie Network on Pass It Back Day
Flu, RSV cases rising nationwide
Flu, RSV cases on the rise nationwide
O’Rourke visits colleges day before election to seek ‘undercounted vote’
O’Rourke visits colleges day before election to seek ‘undercounted vote’
Support the Aggie Network on Pass It Back Day
Support the Aggie Network on Pass It Back Day