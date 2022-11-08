Gospel Fest is less than a week away

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mark your calendars, Gospel Fest is less than a week away.

Texas A&M’s Voices of Praise will host the 38th annual Gospel Fest, an evening filled with praise and worship.

Throughout the day there will be church services, Christian education classes, and lunch. The evening will close with a concert featuring all invited college choirs across the state of Texas.

President of Voices of Praise, Dorion Criner says this concert is important because it’s something different for the area.

“I don’t see too many concerts around here like gospel oriented. I haven’t seen one out here for us and for people to come out and see and learn about the gospel genre,” said Criner.

Gospel Fest will be Saturday, Nov. 12, at 725 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan. All are welcome.

