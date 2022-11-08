From the ground up: Farmers surprised with summer drought conditions

By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Record heat and unexpected inflation have made it a year to remember for local farmers. Brazos Valley farmer Jason Windler says that the year was unpredictable for him and his crops.

“We just went through the year that over 50% of our input cost were doubled, and when we got to the end, we had half of a crop.” said Windler.

Despite a disappointing season farmers are staying optimistic about next year’s crops.

“Normally we won’t have as bad of a year next year is what we just went through. Not to say we won’t have something happen in there, but it normally just didn’t as bad,” said Windler.

