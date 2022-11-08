From the ground up: Texas A&M leading the way with Climate Smart program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University will be looking to help farmers produce in more environmentally friendly ways.

The Climate Smart Commodities Grant is a new project to see how agriculture can be smart and sustainable.

The USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Farm Production & Conservation Gloria Montaño-Greene said that this grant would provide an opportunity to help those on the frontlines moving forward.

“It’s really one of those investments of how we are thinking about what do we learn to be able to think about the next steps in the future,” said Montaño-Greene.

The common belief with this grant is that if they can make agriculture better, they can make the world better.

“Agriculture has always been part of a solution for whatever the problems are in front of our country. We know that climate change is one of the greatest problems that we have in front of us, and they have definitely always been raising their hand and adjusting. Sometimes we haven’t necessarily been thinking about what we really need and are clear about it,” said Montaño-Greene.

