Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful four-bedroom, two and a half-bathroom home on Brisbane Way. This home comes with a programmed digital thermostat, Energy Star appliances, CF LED lighting, high-efficiency HVAC, and more.

“This home is in a perfect location, close to school and shopping,” Ruffino said.

For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.