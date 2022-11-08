Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful four-bedroom, two and a half-bathroom home on Brisbane Way. This home comes with a programmed digital thermostat, Energy Star appliances, CF LED lighting, high-efficiency HVAC, and more.

“This home is in a perfect location, close to school and shopping,” Ruffino said.

For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

