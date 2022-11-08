I Heart Bryan hosts community ‘meet and mingle’

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan is on a mission to bring residents together by hosting a community mixer. The group will kick off its “Belong in Bryan Meet & Mingle” event to introduce new residents to the community and all Bryan has to offer.

The meet and mingle will be a tailgate, so people can still catch the Aggies take on Auburn. The evening will also include food, drinks and games provided by KinderHill Brew Lab and The Wild Garlic.

Team Lead with I Heart Bryan, Kristin Strother says everyone is welcome and should expect to have a great time.

“Expect to have fun, it’s so much fun. This is only our second one. The last one was just such a blast. We had such a good turnout.”

The event will be located at KinderHill Brew Lab on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Aggie football game starts at 6:30 p.m.

To order a goodie bag or Belong in Bryan t-shirt email the organization at belonginbryan@gmail.com

