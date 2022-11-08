Learning Express stocks up for the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With Christmas approaching fast, The Three stopped by Learning Express to see what new toys are on the market.

Owner Bridget Mais says the store received a new shipment of toys ranging from sensory brain games to retro toys from the 90s, and all are now available for purchase. Some toys, Mais said, are even trending.

“Number one on the list, believe it or not, fidgets are still a thing,” said Mais. “Also, the dope slime. You can’t mess with the dope slime, the smell, the feel, the look.”

From the crafty and creative to the thought provoking, there’s a wide array of toys to choose from this year.

“If you want to get creative, this is a really easy crochet set. It’s blowing up on TikTok,” said Mais. “If you want some brain activity, that’s the number one, the Chroma Cube. It’s a deduction-type game, super awesome. I love that it’s all wood, a lot of fun.”

You can also turn back the clock and take a trip down memory lane with some options.

“Believe it or not we all look back at our childhood and think ‘when I was little this was my favorite toy’ so the big one here is the Icee machine. We have it all year long but for Christmas, it sells like crazy,” said Mais.

To see a full list of toys watch the video above or head over to Learning Express at 1505 University Drive in College Station.

