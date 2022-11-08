Navasota police investigating after drive-by shooting

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - No suspects have been identified after several rounds of bullets were shot into a home Friday night, Navasota police said.

Around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 4, Navasota police responded to the 300 block of East Washington Avenue after they received reports of shots fired. Officers learned one man was taken to the hospital after he was grazed by a bullet and several vehicles had already left the scene.

The gunshot victim and other witnesses say they were at a home when “unknown persons” shot several rounds into the home.

Navasota police say no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information should contact the Navasota Police Investigations Division at 936-825-6410 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000.

