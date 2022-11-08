O’Rourke visits colleges day before election to seek ‘undercounted vote’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Just one day left of campaigning for Beto O’Rourke who has had his eye on being elected Governor. A big focus for O’Rourke before election day was young voters. This prompted O’Rourke to make stops at Texas A&M and Texas State University to meet with students.

“It’s encouraging to me that so many students came out here the day before election day to make a commitment for voting tomorrow to make sure that we win this,” says O’Rourke. “Whatever obstacle is in their way they are focused on coming through for Texas.”

He believes voters from traditionally undercounted groups will push his campaign against Governor Greg Abbott over the top.

According to O’Rourke, young voters are making their way to the polls with concerns for healthcare, women’s rights and gun violence. “In other words, the things that us republicans, democrats and independents all agree on,” says O’Rourke.

We’re making sure that students whose votes have never been counted and voices have never been heard at an election before are the ones who decide the outcome of this election.

The “Beto For Texas” campaign does not end at the universities, Tuesday Beto O’Rourke will be making stops in three of the largest cities in Texas, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. He will wrap things up at home in El Paso for election night.

