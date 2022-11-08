O’Rourke visits colleges day before election to seek ‘undercounted vote’

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Just one day left of campaigning for Beto O’Rourke who has had his eye on being elected Governor. A big focus for O’Rourke before election day was young voters. This prompted O’Rourke to make stops at Texas A&M and Texas State University to meet with students.

“It’s encouraging to me that so many students came out here the day before election day to make a commitment for voting tomorrow to make sure that we win this,” says O’Rourke. “Whatever obstacle is in their way they are focused on coming through for Texas.”

He believes voters from traditionally undercounted groups will push his campaign against Governor Greg Abbott over the top.

According to O’Rourke, young voters are making their way to the polls with concerns for healthcare, women’s rights and gun violence. “In other words, the things that us republicans, democrats and independents all agree on,” says O’Rourke.

We’re making sure that students whose votes have never been counted and voices have never been heard at an election before are the ones who decide the outcome of this election.

The “Beto For Texas” campaign does not end at the universities, Tuesday Beto O’Rourke will be making stops in three of the largest cities in Texas, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. He will wrap things up at home in El Paso for election night.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bryan Police Department is investigating two sexual assaults this weekend that occurred in...
Bryan police urges residents to take precautions following sexual assaults
Two tropical systems have a high chance for development before mid-week
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic
International Leadership of Texas has also announced its decision to close its campuses,...
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
Reginald Carter, 28 (left) and Ra Mond Carter, 24 (right)
2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home
The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21

Latest News

Support the Aggie Network on Pass It Back Day
Support the Aggie Network on Pass It Back Day
Flu, RSV cases rising nationwide
Flu, RSV cases on the rise nationwide
O’Rourke visits colleges day before election to seek ‘undercounted vote’
O’Rourke visits colleges day before election to seek ‘undercounted vote’
Support the Aggie Network on Pass It Back Day
Support the Aggie Network on Pass It Back Day