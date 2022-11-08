Povzner named SEC Diver of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner was named SEC Male Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Povzner received his first weekly honor of the season after impressive performances in a pair of dual meet victories for the Aggies last week.Povzner’s top performances of the week came against TCU, where he swept the springboards to help the Aggies knock off the No. 22 Horned Frogs.

He earned a score of 427.88 on the 1-meter and 436.65 on the 3-meter to close out the week of action. Against Kentucky, the Toronto, Ontario, native posted a score of 298.43 to take third on the 1-meter, also adding a score of 312.60 on the 3-meter.Povzner and the Aggies return to action Thursday, Nov. 17 when they travel to Austin for the Texas Diving Invitational, which runs through Saturday, Nov. 19.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.

