The seasons are changing, so is your health

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the seasons changing your allergies may be at an all time high, but do you know if it’s allergies or a virus. The Three sat down with Dr. Thomas Salzer to help distinguish the two.

Salzer says a virus is the result of an infection, usually a viral infection. It takes a few days to come on, you’ll have a lot of different symptoms, and it will take five days to two weeks to pass.

According to the doctor, allergies are triggered to release, and the symptoms happen right away.

“You’re symptoms are different with allergies. With allergies, you’re going to be sneezing, clear running, itching, redness. Maybe some sore throat, not usually,” said Salzer.

He explains a viral infection is an infection of the whole body and you will feel it.

“You’re going to feel achy. Your muscles are going to hurt. You’re going to be fatigued. You’re going to be knocked out. You’re going to have a sore throat possibly. You will have congestion.”

According to Salzer most viruses are caught by inhaling them or touching something. He says to prevent catching a virus, continue to do what you’ve been doing for COVID prevention.

“Limit contact, wear a mask if you’re sick, you can wash your hands, and keep your distance.”

As far as allergies go, if it’s environmental it’s hard to avoid allergies, especially if you’re outside moving around. But he says, if you’re allergic to something specific such as a cat or plant, stay away from it.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bryan Police Department is investigating two sexual assaults this weekend that occurred in...
Bryan police urges residents to take precautions following sexual assaults
Reginald Carter, 28 (left) and Ra Mond Carter, 24 (right)
2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home
The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21
Two tropical systems have a high chance for development before mid-week
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic
16 Aggie-owned companies in Brazos County make Aggie 100 list

Latest News

I Heart Bryan hosts community 'meet and mingle'
I Heart Bryan hosts community ‘meet and mingle’
Hot home
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) - sinus and allergies
THE THR3E(Recurring) - sinus and allergies
THE THR3E(Recurring) - meet and mingle
THE THR3E(Recurring) - meet and mingle