The seasons are changing, so is your health

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the seasons changing your allergies may be at an all time high, but do you know if it’s allergies or a virus. The Three sat down with Dr. Thomas Salzer to help distinguish the two.

Salzer says a virus is the result of an infection, usually a viral infection. It takes a few days to come on, you’ll have a lot of different symptoms, and it will take five days to two weeks to pass.

According to the doctor, allergies are triggered to release, and the symptoms happen right away.

“You’re symptoms are different with allergies. With allergies, you’re going to be sneezing, clear running, itching, redness. Maybe some sore throat, not usually,” said Salzer.

He explains a viral infection is an infection of the whole body and you will feel it.

“You’re going to feel achy. Your muscles are going to hurt. You’re going to be fatigued. You’re going to be knocked out. You’re going to have a sore throat possibly. You will have congestion.”

According to Salzer most viruses are caught by inhaling them or touching something. He says to prevent catching a virus, continue to do what you’ve been doing for COVID prevention.

“Limit contact, wear a mask if you’re sick, you can wash your hands, and keep your distance.”

As far as allergies go, if it’s environmental it’s hard to avoid allergies, especially if you’re outside moving around. But he says, if you’re allergic to something specific such as a cat or plant, stay away from it.

