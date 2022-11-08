Support the Aggie Network on Pass It Back Day

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Tuesday, Nov. 8 is The Association of Former Students’ 2022 day of giving to support the Aggie Network.

This year, The Association of Former Students’ goal is to raise gifts from 5,000 donors.

“There’s not a dollar goal,” Scot Walker, The Association of Former Students vice president said. “It’s an engagement goal in terms of the number of people we’d like to engage.”

Walker says a gift of any size counts.

There is also a competition to see who can raise the most money between classes.

“It can be very competitive,” Walker says. “Classes in the ‘70s for some reason are really super competitive. They do not like to not be up at the top of that leaderboard.

There will be a $12 Power Hour Challenge from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday. During that time, if 144 people give at least $12, $12,000 in matching funds will be added.

The fundraiser starts at midnight Tuesday morning and will end at midnight Wednesday.

You can donate here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bryan Police Department is investigating two sexual assaults this weekend that occurred in...
Bryan police urges residents to take precautions following sexual assaults
Two tropical systems have a high chance for development before mid-week
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic
International Leadership of Texas has also announced its decision to close its campuses,...
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
Reginald Carter, 28 (left) and Ra Mond Carter, 24 (right)
2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home
The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21

Latest News

O’Rourke visits colleges day before election to seek ‘undercounted vote’
O’Rourke visits colleges day before election to seek ‘undercounted vote’
Flu, RSV cases rising nationwide
Flu, RSV cases on the rise nationwide
O’Rourke visits colleges day before election to seek ‘undercounted vote’
O’Rourke visits colleges day before election to seek ‘undercounted vote’
Support the Aggie Network on Pass It Back Day
Support the Aggie Network on Pass It Back Day