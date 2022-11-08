Support the Aggie Network on Pass It Back Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Tuesday, Nov. 8 is The Association of Former Students’ 2022 day of giving to support the Aggie Network.

This year, The Association of Former Students’ goal is to raise gifts from 5,000 donors.

“There’s not a dollar goal,” Scot Walker, The Association of Former Students vice president said. “It’s an engagement goal in terms of the number of people we’d like to engage.”

Walker says a gift of any size counts.

There is also a competition to see who can raise the most money between classes.

“It can be very competitive,” Walker says. “Classes in the ‘70s for some reason are really super competitive. They do not like to not be up at the top of that leaderboard.

There will be a $12 Power Hour Challenge from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday. During that time, if 144 people give at least $12, $12,000 in matching funds will be added.

The fundraiser starts at midnight Tuesday morning and will end at midnight Wednesday.

You can donate here.

