Texas A&M cruises past ULM 87-54 in season opener

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball opened up year four of the Buzz Williams era with an 87-54 victory over Louisiana Monroe at Reed Arena Monday night.

Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 18 points on 5-7 shooting and 4-8 from beyond the arc. Henry Coleman added 14 points while Hayden Hefner provided a spark off the bench with 12 points including a couple of threes.

As a team, the Aggies shot 50.8% from the field and 46.2% from three. The Aggies had 21 assists compared to the Warhawks’ 6. The Maroon and White also outrebounded ULM 47-36.

Texas A&M will be back at Reed Arena on Friday to host Abilene Christian

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 87, ULM 54

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M opened the 2022-23 season with an 87-54 victory over ULM Monday evening at Reed Arena.

The last time A&M recorded 80-plus points in a season opener was its 82-53 victory over New Orleans in 2020.

The Maroon & White extended its streak to 22 consecutive season-opening wins.

The Aggies’ all-time record between the two teams is now 6-1 with an undefeated 5-0 record at Reed Arena.

TEAM NOTES

Head coach Buzz Williams is 4-0 in season-openers at Texas A&M and earned his 50th victory while at A&M.

Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Dexter Dennis, Wade Taylor IV, Solomon Washington, Henry Coleman III and Tyrece Radford for the first time this season (1-0).

The Aggie bench scored 21 of the 45 points in the first half, while finishing the game with a total of 44 of A&M’s 87 points.

The Maroon & White tallied 12 3-pointers, which was previously done twice during the 2020-21 season. The Aggies’ season high from last season was 11, done four times.

Texas A&M held ULM to just 2-for-20 from 3-point range.

The Aggies outrebounded the Warhawks 47-37.

Texas A&M shot 51% from the field, limiting ULM to just 27%.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Five players finished in double figures with sophomore Wade Taylor IV leading all players with 18. Taylor garnered five rebounds and dished out two assists.

A total of six Aggies made their debut in the season opener, including Dexter Dennis, Andersson Garcia, Julius Marble, Erik Pratt, Khalen Robinson and Solomon Washington.

Junior Hayden Hefner led all players with 10 points in the first half. The Nederland, Texas, native, finished the game with 12 points and two rebounds.

Graduate transfer Dexter Dennis logged 11 points and five rebounds.

Junior Henry Coleman III led the team with seven rebounds and four assists to go along with his 14 points.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts ACU on Friday, Nov. 11 at Reed Arena at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

