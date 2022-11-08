Texas A&M cruises past ULM 87-54 in season opener
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball opened up year four of the Buzz Williams era with an 87-54 victory over Louisiana Monroe at Reed Arena Monday night.
Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 18 points on 5-7 shooting and 4-8 from beyond the arc. Henry Coleman added 14 points while Hayden Hefner provided a spark off the bench with 12 points including a couple of threes.
As a team, the Aggies shot 50.8% from the field and 46.2% from three. The Aggies had 21 assists compared to the Warhawks’ 6. The Maroon and White also outrebounded ULM 47-36.
Texas A&M will be back at Reed Arena on Friday to host Abilene Christian
Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes
Texas A&M 87, ULM 54
Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
RECORDS & SERIES NOTES
- Texas A&M opened the 2022-23 season with an 87-54 victory over ULM Monday evening at Reed Arena.
- The last time A&M recorded 80-plus points in a season opener was its 82-53 victory over New Orleans in 2020.
- The Maroon & White extended its streak to 22 consecutive season-opening wins.
- The Aggies’ all-time record between the two teams is now 6-1 with an undefeated 5-0 record at Reed Arena.
TEAM NOTES
- Head coach Buzz Williams is 4-0 in season-openers at Texas A&M and earned his 50th victory while at A&M.
- Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Dexter Dennis, Wade Taylor IV, Solomon Washington, Henry Coleman III and Tyrece Radford for the first time this season (1-0).
- The Aggie bench scored 21 of the 45 points in the first half, while finishing the game with a total of 44 of A&M’s 87 points.
- The Maroon & White tallied 12 3-pointers, which was previously done twice during the 2020-21 season. The Aggies’ season high from last season was 11, done four times.
- Texas A&M held ULM to just 2-for-20 from 3-point range.
- The Aggies outrebounded the Warhawks 47-37.
- Texas A&M shot 51% from the field, limiting ULM to just 27%.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Five players finished in double figures with sophomore Wade Taylor IV leading all players with 18. Taylor garnered five rebounds and dished out two assists.
- A total of six Aggies made their debut in the season opener, including Dexter Dennis, Andersson Garcia, Julius Marble, Erik Pratt, Khalen Robinson and Solomon Washington.
- Junior Hayden Hefner led all players with 10 points in the first half. The Nederland, Texas, native, finished the game with 12 points and two rebounds.
- Graduate transfer Dexter Dennis logged 11 points and five rebounds.
- Junior Henry Coleman III led the team with seven rebounds and four assists to go along with his 14 points.
UP NEXT
- Texas A&M hosts ACU on Friday, Nov. 11 at Reed Arena at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.
