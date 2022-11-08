Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD students help set up 1,000 American flags at Veterans Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hardworking Bryan ISD students spent their Saturday helping set up a display of 1,000 American flags at Veterans Park.

The Bryan Rotary Club hosted the Field of Valor event to honor active military, veterans, first responders, and healthcare workers.

Since 2011, the Rotary Club has hosted the Field of Valor. The Rotary Club will display 1,000 American flags at Veterans Park in College Station until Nov. 13.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.