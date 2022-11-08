Tuesday morning is the last chance to experience a total lunar eclipse for the next three years

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Take a glance up to catch the moon’s disappearing act early Tuesday morning. You will not get another chance to see it for three more years.

This total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning. If you want to catch a glimpse here in the Brazos Valley, you may want to get out there earlier. Portions of the Brazos Valley could be impacted by areas of patchy fog and low clouds closer to dawn. Here is a timeline of totality:

3:09 AM - Partial eclipse begins

4:17 AM - Total eclipse begins

4:59 AM - Maximum eclipse

5:42 AM - Total eclipse ends

6:53 AM - Moon set

Totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours, this is the time when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun. At the time of the maximum eclipse, the moon will be 242,740 miles away, according to NASA scientists.

If you are waking up early to get a glimpse, you may notice the moon has a reddish-orange hue. During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth passes between the sun and the moon putting the moon completely in Earth’s shadow. This cuts off the moon’s light supply. However, a little bit of light from Earth’s sunrises and sunsets falls on the surface of the moon. The light waves are scattered in a process called Rayleigh scattering, and that light appears red to our eyes. This is why it is known as a blood moon.

This is the second total lunar eclipse this year, the first occurring in May. The next total lunar eclipse will not be until March 2025. There will be plenty of partial eclipses in the meantime.

Viewing Conditions for the Brazos Valley

If you want to get the best view, while not sacrificing a ton of sleep, the best window is between 5 AM and 5:40 AM. This is in the maximum eclipse window, and skies across the Brazos Valley should be mostly clear. However, it is possible some low-level clouds or even possible fog could hinder the view. If you really want to cherish the sight, make sure to give yourself a larger window of time.

