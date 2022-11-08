In wake of sexual assaults in Bryan, police address rumors, conerns, other crimes

At this time, College Station police say nothing has occurred in its city that is linked to the sexual assault investigations but they are increasing patrols and asking everyone to be on alert.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is addressing concerns from residents, students, and parents following the sexual assaults that occurred this past weekend in Bryan.

“We have received numerous calls and messages from concerned citizens and parents from both inside and outside of our community regarding the random sexual assaults in our neighboring city. We want you to know that we hear you,” police said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “We understand your level of concern for your own safety and the safety of others. We assure you that we are working with the Bryan Police Department as they work to capture the suspect in these terrible crimes.”

Since the attacks were first reported by police in Bryan on Sunday, there have been several social media posts shared on different platforms that claim other sexual assaults and attempted assaults have occurred in Northgate and other areas of College Station. Police say they are not aware of such reports and if these crimes actually happened, the information has not been shared with officers.

“We have received a lot of messages of incidents that have not been reported. If you have any pertinent information regarding this case, contact Bryan Police Department or have had an incident that needs to be reported that occurred in College Station, we ask that you call College Station Police Department to make that report,” police said.

Police also addressed concerns about vehicle burglaries in a student housing neighborhood.

“We are aware that there have been numerous rumors circulating, and at this time there is no evidence to support claims that the suspect in the Bryan sexual assault cases is the same individual that was burglarizing vehicles,” police said.

On Wednesday, another post was shared on social media concerning an incident on Sorority Row in which a young woman knocked on a sorority house and asked to use the telephone.

“We have documented a suspicious person report about this incident. There is no other evidence to suggest that this was a sex trafficking tactic,” said CSPD spokesman Officer David Simmons.

College Station Police say they are increasing patrols along with Bryan police in the area where the weekend sexual assaults occurred. Texas A&M University has also sent an email to students alerting them of the attacks which happened in an area of Bryan that is north of Northgate between Wellborn Road and Texas Avenue.

“We strongly encourage everyone to #SeeSomethingSaySomething by calling to report any suspicious activity. Rest assured that we will continue to do all we can to help apprehend this individual as quickly as possible,” said College Station police.

