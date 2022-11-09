2 suspects in Madisonville UTV thefts identified, 1 in custody

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested in connection to the theft of five Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV), a church van, trailers and other items, according to the Madisonville Police Department.

The theft of the UTVs happened in the early morning hours on Oct. 24 at a Kawasaki Dealership located on South May Street. Police obtained surveillance video from the dealership and learned two suspects were involved.

On Nov. 4, a theft was reported from a welding shop that was also located on South May Street. A trailer containing a welding machine and cutting bottles were taken with a stolen van from First United Methodist Church, according to police. Police then received another report that two trailers were stolen from another business that was also on South May Street.

With the help of some tips, police recovered the church van on Nov. 5 in Grimes County and the welding trailer was found on Nov. 6 in Montgomery County. The truck pulling the stolen trailer on Nov. 6 was discovered to be stolen out of Walker County, police said.

Police arrested 31-year-old James Arthur Wilson, of Hempstead, at the stop and charged him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft of property. A man trailing the vehicle was also stopped and arrested. Earl Royland Williams, 32, of Houston was initially charged with possession of marijuana.

Madisonville Investigators say they placed holds on both suspects, but Williams was released on Nov. 8 and now remains at large. Police interviewed Wilson where they learned he and Williams were involved in the thefts of the UTVs, church van, welding trailer and other items.

Madisonville investigators, the Grimes County Constables Office and the Madison County District Attorney’s Office went to the suspected location of the stolen items but were unable to locate them.

Multiple felony warrants have now been issued for Wilson and Williams.

