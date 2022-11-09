Aggies ink seven standouts for 2023 campaign

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team received certification of National Letters of Intent and appropriate paperwork for seven of the most coveted high school players in the nation, head coach G Guerrieri announced Wednesday.

”I’m excited to welcome this talented group of student-soccer players into the Aggie soccer family,” Guerrieri said. “We have been able to add a signing class that is filled with intelligent, athletic and skillful players who can immediately help our program compete for championships.

This is a group of young women who we have been following for many years, and we have been impressed with their development by some of the very best coaches and youth soccer clubs in America.”Guerrieri and his staff mined the mother lode of talent in the Lone Star State with six signees, including midfielder/defender Adysen Armenta (Spring/Klein Collins HS/Challenge SC), midfielder Ella Goodwin (College Station/A&M Consolidated HS/Challenge SC), midfielder Bella James (Frisco/Wakeland/FC Dallas), forward Taylor Jernigan (San Antonio/Ronald Reagan HS/Classics Elite), defender Margo Matula (Houston/St. Piux X HS/Albion Hurricanes FC) and midfielder Reese Rupe (Spring/Grand Oaks HS/Challenge SC).

The Aggies went out of the state to land the 2022 Gatorade Florida High School Player of the Year Grace Ivey, a midfielder from greater Jacksonville.

Five players are early enrollees with Armenta, James, Jernigan, Matula and Rupe beginning coursework at Texas A&M in January 2023.The recruiting class shines on the field, including players with a wealth of national team experience, as well as in the classroom where they have all picked up academic accolades in their prep careers.

”We look for young women who possess high character as well as soccer abilities,” Guerrieri said. “We believe we can develop to an even higher level as they matriculate through their college experience in Aggieland.”Two players have direct family ties to Texas A&M soccer. Rupe’s mother, Bryn (Blalack) Rupe was a two-time All-American during her time in Aggieland in the late 1990s. Matula’s sister, Macy, is a sophomore with 33 Aggie caps during her career, including action in all 20 matches this season.

Rupe’s father, Ryan Rupe, was an All-American on the Aggie baseball team and played five seasons in Major League Baseball. Goodwin’s father, Hunter Goodwin, was an All-SWC offensive lineman at Texas A&M and played eight seasons in the NFL.

TEXAS A&M SOCCER 2023 SIGNING CLASS

Player

Position

Hometown

Club Team

High School

Adysen Armenta

Midfielder/Defender

Spring, Texas

Challenge Soccer Club

Klein Collins

Ella Goodwin

Midfielder

College Station, Texas

Challenge Soccer Club

A&M Consolidated

Grace Ivey

Midfielder

St. Johns, Fla.

Florida Elite

Bartram Trail

Bella James

Defender

Frisco, Texas

FC Dallas

Wakeland

Taylor Jernigan

Forward

San Antonio, Texas

Classics Elite

Ronald Reagan

Margo Matula

Defender

Houston, Texas

Albion Hurricanes FC

St. Pius X

Reese Rupe

Midfielder

Spring, Texas

Challenge Soccer Club

Grand Oaks

ADYSEN ARMENTA – Midfielder/Defender – Spring, Texas (Challenge Soccer Club / Klein Collins HS)

Has starred 10 years at Challenge Soccer Club, coached by Chris Maravalli, Stuart Self, Pat O’Toole and David Smith

Led club squad as team captain for six years

Honored as ECNL Texas U18/19 All-Conference Second Team in 2021-22

Named ECNL Texas U17 All-Conference First Team in 2020-21

Participated in ECNL San Diego National Selection Showcase Game in 2021

Selected for ECNL Texas Conference Selection Program in 2019

Tapped as ECNL Player to Watch in 2018 and ‘19

Owns experience at United States Women’s National Team Regional Training Center in 2018 and ‘19

Two-year letter winner at Klein Collins High School coached by Mike Fredrickson and Laura McCullough, earning team MVP recognition both years

Two-time All-District 15-6A First Team selection (2020 and ‘21)

Earned District 15-6A Co-Midfielder of the Year following the 2020-21 campaign

Led squad to a 16-5-1 mark in 2019-20, earning a spot in playoffs that were canceled due to COVID

Named District 15-6A Newcomer of the Year in 2020

Garnered admittance to the National Honor Society

Earned College Board National Hispanic Recognition Award

GPA ranks in top 6% of graduating class

Coach Guerrieri says… “Ady is a force of nature on the field no matter where she plays for her Challenge SC side. She makes a massive impact on the game – she scores when they need goals, and she dictates play when she’s in the midfield, and he has an internal engine that allows her to be relentless. She is very skillful, fit, and athletic and we believe can be a ‘goal line to goal line’ type of player.”ELLA GOODWIN – Midfielder – College Station, Texas (Challenge Soccer Club / A&M Consolidated HS)

Has starred with Challenge Soccer Club since 2016, including stints with 05 Challenge Aggieland (2016-20) and 05 Challenge ECNL (2020-22), receiving coaching from Derek Brosky, Mark Hiemenz and Pat O’Toole

Helped squad win United Soccer Clubs ECNL Regional League - Texas regular-season title in 2021-22

Paced team to the United Soccer Clubs National Flight Playoffs title in 2022

Guided club to a 2022 National Cup appearance in Colorado

Served as team captain during her time with 05 Challenge Aggieland

Four-year letter winner at A&M Consolidated High School, coached Caleb Blakely

Led squad to a 16-5-0 record and regional quarterfinal appearance as a junior in 2022

Named All-District 11-5A First Team as a junior, scoring a career-high 15 goals to earn squad’s Offensive Player of the Year recognition

Paced team to a 17-5-0 mark and reginal semifinal appearance as a sophomore in 2021

Selected All-District 11-5A Second Team as a sophomore, ranking second on her team in scoring

Ranked third on the squad in scoring as a freshman, helping the team to a 10-5-3 mark before the season ended in the bi-district playoffs due to COVID

Also lettered two years in track & field, qualifying for the District 11-5A meet in the 300-meter hurdles

Graduating in the top 1% of her class

Three-time TASCO Academic All-State honoree

Garnered admittance to the National Honor Society, serving as an executive officer

Member of the All-A Honor Roll every semester at A&M Consolidated

Father, Hunter Goodwin, was an All-SWC offensive tackle at Texas A&M, playing eight years in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings

Father is a member of the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Honor

Coach Guerrieri says… “Ella is a very athletic and intelligent addition to the team. She is someone that has developed here in the College Station soccer community. Ella has a very high ceiling for future development within our program and team environment. She is very driven and disciplined, and has a long, lean frame that adds to our athleticism in the middle of the field.”

GRACE IVEY – Midfielder – St. Johns, Fla. (Florida Elite / Bartram Trail HS)

Has starred at Florida Elite Soccer Academy the last 13 years, coached by Sean Bubb and John McLelland

Earned ECNL Southeast All-Conference Team recognition four times from 2019-22

Participated in the ECNL National Training Camp in 2022

Invited to the ECNL Conference Selection Program in 2020

Invited to the United States Youth Soccer Olympic Player Development (ODP) National Training Camp in 2022

Participated in the United States Women’s National Team U17 Training Camp (virtual) in 2021, along with seeing action with the United States Youth National Team ID Center and ODP state and regional Teams

Invited to ODP national, regional and state teams, ODP National Training Camp and id2 National Selection International Tour in 20220

Two-sport star at Bartram Trail High School earning four letters in both soccer and track & field

Four-year starter for the Bartram Trail soccer team coached by Jen Rodriguez

Selected Gatorade Florida High School Player of the Year as a junior in 2022

Led BTHS to an 18-1 record, district title and regional semifinal appearance in 2022

Named to Florida Athletic Coaches Association State All-Star Team in 2022

Selected Daytona Beach News-Journal Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns All-Area, Florida Times-Union All-First Coast First Team and St. Augustine Record All-St. Johns County First Team as a junior

Guided BTHS to a 19-2 record and their second consecutive district, region and Florida Class 7A titles as a sophomore

Recorded a hat trick in the 2021 Florida Class 7A championship match

Earned Greater Jacksonville Sports Award for Girls Soccer Player of the Year as well as being nominated for the Girls Athlete of the Year in 2021

Selected News4Jax Girls Soccer Player of the Year as a sophomore

Picked as St. Augustine Record All-St. Johns County First Team, All-St. John’s River Athletic Conference, Florida Times-Union All -First Coast First Team and Florida Athletic Coaches Association Class 7A All-Florida in 2021

Scored goal in Florida Class 7A state championship match as a freshman in 2020, capping a 21-1-3 season in which Bartram Trail was the only public school to win a Florida High School Athletic Association girls soccer title that season

Earned Florida Athletic Coaches Association Academic All-State Award in 2020 and ‘21

Member of All-A Honor Roll all four years at Bartram Trail

Garnered admittance into the National Honor Society

Coach Guerrieri says… “Grace is an extraordinary addition to our team. She is skillful, explosive and intelligent on and off the ball. She was recently named the Gatorade High School Player of the Year in Florida because of the incredible impact on every game she plays. We have been so impressed with her development while playing a variety of roles for her Florida Elite club.”

BELLA JAMES – Defender – Frisco, Texas (FC Dallas / Wakeland HS)

Has played for FC Dallas since 2019, coached by Matt Grubb and Gareth Evans

Led FC Dallas to the 2022 ECNL Finals in Richmond, finishing third in the nation, dropping PK shootout in the semifinals

Named a ECNL U17 All-American and ECNL Texas Conference U17 Player of the Year in 2022

Selected ECNL Texas All-Conference First Team in 2021-22

Served as FC Dallas 05 ECNL team captain from 2020-22

Played for Challenge Soccer Club from 2012-19, coached by Pat O’Toole, Stuart Self and Chris Maravalli

Experience at United States Youth National Team Regional ID Centers in 2016, ‘17, ‘18 and ‘21

Two-year letterwinner at Wakeland High School for Coach Jimmie Lankford

Guided squad to Texas 5A state title in 2022 and state runner-up in 2021

Named to the UIL Class 5A State Championship All-Tournament Team in 2021 and 2022

Earned United Soccer Coaches Girls High School All-Winter Region recognition as a junior in 2022

Picked up Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A All-Texas recognition in 2022

Selected All-District 9-5A First Team and Wakeland Soccer MVP in 2022

Honored as District 9-5A Utility Player of the Year and All-District 9-5A First Team in 2021

Named Wakeland Soccer Newcomer of the Year in 2021

Selected Academic All-District 9-5A in 2021 and 2022

Garnered admittance in the National Honor Society

Father, Scott James, played professional soccer from 1989-92 and is current head coach of the FC Dallas U16 Academy Team

Coach Guerrieri says… “Bella is the reigning Most Valuable Player in the Elite Club National League’s Texas Conference for Coach Matt Grubb’s FC Dallas side, which is a huge deal for a defender. She is an intelligent leader of the defense and a thunderous goal-scoring threat on corner kicks and restarts, as evidenced in scoring the winning goal for Wakeland High School’s UIL state championship game last spring.”TAYLOR JERNIGAN – Forward – San Antonio, Texas (Classics Elite / Ronald Reagan HS)

Has played nine years for Classics Elite, the same club as Carissa Boeckmann, coached by Aaron Metzger and Owen Collie

Selected ECNL Texas All-Conference Second Team in 2022

Participated in the ECNL PHX National Showcase in 2022 and the 2021 ECNL Player Development Program

Picked ECNL Texas All-Conference First Team in 2021

Named to WPSL Red River Southern Division Best XI in 2021 and 2022

Selected for the US Soccer U17 Youth National Team Virtual Camp in 2021

Also participated in the 2021 US Soccer Girls Youth National Team Regional Identification Center

Three-year letter winner for Coach Kathleen McCollum at Ronald Reagan High School

Ended career as RRHS all-time leader in goals with 90

Led team to a 22-2-4 overall record, including a 12-1-3 district mark during the 2021-22 campaign, finishing as Region IV runner-up

Selected San Antonio Express News Player of the Year and All-Area Super Team in 2022

Tapped TASCO Class 6A All-Texas First Team, District 28-6A MVP and All-District 28-6A First Team in 2022

Paced squad to a 20-2-2 overall record, including a 13-1-2 district mark during the 2020-21 campaign, advancing to the second round of the state playoffs

Named San Antonio Express News Player of the Year, TASCO Class 6A All-Texas Second Team, District 28-6A MVP and All-District 28-6A First Team in 2021

Earned All-District 27-6A Newcomer of the Year, All-District 27-6A MVP and TASCO Class 6A All-Texas Honorable Mention in 2020

Three-time Academic All-District selection (2022-22)

Earned National Merit Scholar recognition in 2022

Coach Guerrieri says… “Taylor is very strong and dangerous on the ball. She is an athletic force in attack for her team. She has really developed into a smart and efficient goal scorer over the course of the past three years in the Classics Elite system in San Antonio – the same club that nurtured A&M sophomore Carissa Boeckmann. Taylor can play as a classic “back-to-goal” striker, and is very explosive when she’s in sight of the goal.”

MARGO MATULA – Defender – Houston, Texas (Albion Hurricanes FC / St. Pius X HS)

Has been a standout at Albion Hurricanes Football Club since 2008, coached by Danny Hill, Rafa Brazo and Ben Williams

Selected ECNL U18/19 Texas All-Conference First Team in 2022

Club was ranked No. 20 nationally by TopDrawerSoccer in 2021-22

Served as Albion Hurricanes ECNL club team captain since U15 days

Participated in the ECNL National Selection Game Florida Showcase in 2020

Named to ECNL Player to Watch list for three years

Started for AHFC Royals WPSL conference champion squad in 2021 and 2022

Currently in the United States Women’s National Team U20 player pool

Participated in the United States Women’s National Team U20 camp at age 17 in 2021

Owns experience at the USWNT Regional Identification Center in Dallas from 2021

Three-year letter winner at St. Piux X High School for Coach Laura Flores

Served as team captain in 2021-22 as St. Piux X played in the TAPPS Division I State Championship title game for first time in school history

Two-time TAPPS Division I All-State First Team in 2021 and 2022

Tapped a 2021 VYPE Awards Private School Women’s Soccer Player of the Year finalist in 2021

Selected Houston Chronicle All-Greater Houston Private School Team in 2020 and 2021

Earned TAPPS Division I All-State Honorable Mention as a freshman in 2020

Hauled in United Soccer Coaches High School Player of the Week recognition in December 2019

Garnered admittance into the National Honor Society

Named to St. Piux X Honor Roll all four years

Sister, Macy, is in her second season with Texas A&M, playing 33 matches as a midfielder and defender

Grandfather, Charles Matula, played football at Texas A&I (now Texas A&M-Kingsville), winning the NAIA national championship in 1969 and 70. He’s a member of the Javelina Hall of Fame

Coach Guerrieri says… “We have been in love with Margo as a player ever since we first saw her play as a seventh-grader. She is one of the best 1v1 defenders to come out of south Texas in the past 10 years due to her intelligent aggression and athleticism. She has the unique ability to play-make and dictate action as a defender or in the midfield. She has great vision and feel for the game. The fact that her big sister is already an Aggie soccer player just makes the story better.”

REESE RUPE – Midfielder – Spring, Texas (Challenge Soccer Club / Grand Oaks HS)

Standout at Challenge Soccer Club playing for Coach Russell Gee

Three-year letter winner for Coach Amy Simpson at Grand Oaks High School

Helped GOHS win the I-10 Shootout in 2022, earning MVP honors with two goals in the championship match as the team won their first-ever tournament title

Led high school to its first two playoff appearances in 2021 and 2022, winning bi-district round each season

Selected TASCO Class 6A All-Texas Second Team – the first all-state athlete in Grand Oaks High School history

Earned All-District 13-6A First Team and TASCO 6A All-Region First Team in 2022

Two-time Houston Chronicle Female Athlete of the Week during junior campaign

Named to Lethal Enforcer 2022 Preseason Greater Houston 6A Starting XI

Tapped District 13-6A Offensive MVP and All-District 13-6A First Team as a sophomore in 2021

Selected TASCO Class 6A All-Region Second Team, the only sophomore to make the all-region team, in 2021

Also the only sophomore named to the Conroe Courier All-Montgomery County First Team in 2021

Named District 13-6A Newcomer of the Year, All-District 13-6A First Team and Conroe Courier All-Montgomery County Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2020

Earned academic all-district all three years

Garnered admittance into the National Honor Society

Earned the United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award in 2022

Mom, Bryn (Blalack) Rupe, was an All-American at Texas A&M and played professionally for the Atlanta Beat

Dad, Ryan Rupe, was an All-American at Texas A&M and played professional baseball for nine years, including four years with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays (1999-2002) and one year with the Boston Red Sox (2003)

Both parents are members of the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame

Coach Guerrieri says… “Reese is a strong, athletic and intelligent midfielder. We have known about her for a long time and have witnessed her great development as a player. We have really been impressed with her leadership and teammate skills. She is dangerous to score on free kicks and restarts and is only getting better. She is the daughter of two members of the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame – soccer player Bryn Blalack and baseball player, Ryan Rupe. Her background as the daughter of two Aggie sports legends makes it even nicer to have her in the program as our first ‘legacy’ player to wear the No. 12 jersey.”

