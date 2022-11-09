A&M inks three early enrollees in November signing period

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball announced the signing of Brynn Covell, Bianna Muoneke and Alayna Pearson to National Letters of Intent. The 2023 signing class is a versatile group that adds depth in three different position groups.

“These three players address every aspect of the court,” said Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn, “We are excited to get them to campus and have them begin training with our squad. The competitiveness throughout spring practice will only benefit us come fall.”

Brynn Covell | Setter | 6′0 | Raleigh, North Carolina | NC Volleyball Academy

A three-year starter for the NC Volleyball Academy, Covell was listed as a top 150 player by Prep Volleyball, as she ranked No. 97 on the list. She was named to the class of 2023 Junior Volleyball Association All-National Team, the AVCA All-American Watch List and was listed as the Mid-East Qualifiers Dig Dream Team Setter.

Bird on Covell: “Brynn was an outside hitter who transitioned to a setter. This leads to a dynamic attacking style to her game, which we love. She has a smoothness to her play style, but can be aggressive when she needs to be which is a huge asset.”

Bianna Muoneke | 6′0 | Outside Hitter | Cypress, Texas | Cypress Ranch Highschool

Muoneke was a three-year starter for the Cypress Ranch Mustangs and helped lead the team to back-to-back district titles in her final two years. She was added to the AVCA All-American Watchlist, the AVCA All-Region team and added to the AVCA Best & Brightest First Team.

Bird on Muoneke: “Bianna is a well-rounded, six rotation player, who can affect the game in so many ways. She has a heavy arm that is incredibly accurate, and she stays in attack mode constantly which is crucial in her position and is something we love about her game.”

Alayna Pearson | 5′6 | DS/Libero | Overland Park, Kansas | Blue Valley Northwest High School

A four-year starter for Blue Valley Northwest High School, Pearson helped the Huskies reach the substate semifinals all four years of her career. She has been recognized on Prep Volleyball’s top 150 list in each of the last three seasons. Pearson was also added to the Eastern Kansas League First Team, while also being named EKL Defensive Player of the year in 2022.

Bird on Pearson “Alayna is stealthy, that’s the way I like to describe her. She understands the game extremely well and is a smart player. Her touch on the ball is phenomenal and she always looks in control. It brings a calming presence to the court which is vital in late game situations.”

