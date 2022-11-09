A&M inks three early enrollees in November signing period

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball announced the signing of Brynn Covell, Bianna Muoneke and Alayna Pearson to National Letters of Intent. The 2023 signing class is a versatile group that adds depth in three different position groups.

“These three players address every aspect of the court,” said Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn, “We are excited to get them to campus and have them begin training with our squad. The competitiveness throughout spring practice will only benefit us come fall.”

Brynn Covell | Setter | 6′0 | Raleigh, North Carolina | NC Volleyball Academy

A three-year starter for the NC Volleyball Academy, Covell was listed as a top 150 player by Prep Volleyball, as she ranked No. 97 on the list. She was named to the class of 2023 Junior Volleyball Association All-National Team, the AVCA All-American Watch List and was listed as the Mid-East Qualifiers Dig Dream Team Setter.

Bird on Covell: “Brynn was an outside hitter who transitioned to a setter. This leads to a dynamic attacking style to her game, which we love. She has a smoothness to her play style, but can be aggressive when she needs to be which is a huge asset.”

Bianna Muoneke | 6′0 | Outside Hitter | Cypress, Texas | Cypress Ranch Highschool

Muoneke was a three-year starter for the Cypress Ranch Mustangs and helped lead the team to back-to-back district titles in her final two years. She was added to the AVCA All-American Watchlist, the AVCA All-Region team and added to the AVCA Best & Brightest First Team.

Bird on Muoneke: “Bianna is a well-rounded, six rotation player, who can affect the game in so many ways. She has a heavy arm that is incredibly accurate, and she stays in attack mode constantly which is crucial in her position and is something we love about her game.”

Alayna Pearson | 5′6 | DS/Libero | Overland Park, Kansas | Blue Valley Northwest High School

A four-year starter for Blue Valley Northwest High School, Pearson helped the Huskies reach the substate semifinals all four years of her career. She has been recognized on Prep Volleyball’s top 150 list in each of the last three seasons. Pearson was also added to the Eastern Kansas League First Team, while also being named EKL Defensive Player of the year in 2022.

Bird on Pearson “Alayna is stealthy, that’s the way I like to describe her. She understands the game extremely well and is a smart player. Her touch on the ball is phenomenal and she always looks in control. It brings a calming presence to the court which is vital in late game situations.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College Station Police Department is addressing concerns from residents, students, and...
In wake of sexual assaults in Bryan, police address rumors, concerns, other crimes
Bryan police are looking at home security videos that show someone attempting to access locked...
Bryan police looking at home security camera clips in hunt for attacker
(Source: MGN)
Your Vote Counts 2022: Midterm Election voting guide
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day.
Missing College Station teen found safe

Latest News

College Station Volleyball vs Lake Creek
College Station volleyball vs Lake Creek
Iola vs Normangee
Iola vs Normangee Volleyball
2022 Brazos Valley high school volleyball playoff pairings and results
Iola and Normangee volleyball teams shake hands ahead of their regional quarterfinal match
Iola tops Normangee in four sets to advance to regional semifinals