Bond elections met with mixed results in Brazos County

Voting Booth
Voting Booth(MGN)
By Josh Gorbutt
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both Brazos County and the City of College Station asked voters to consider bond propositions on Election Day.

Brazos County asked voters to consider a duo of transportation-related propositions that would help fund local road improvements. Proposition A, a $100 million bond that would help the county cover a portion of eight major road and bridge projects, passed comfortably on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Proposition B, which would have added a $10 fee to local vehicle registrations to help fund the county’s Regional Mobility Authority failed by around 10,000 votes.

“This hundred $100 million bond issue is really important to us,” said County Judge Duane Peters. “I’m glad that it passed because it’s going to give us the ability to get some projects done with TxDOT that are critical to Brazos County, to the residents of Brazos County.”

In College Station, voters got the chance to consider five separate bonds totaling more than $90 million. City leaders said the propositions would be funded without a property tax rate increase, but associated operational expenses could affect future tax rates.

The city’s voters met the five bonds with mixed results, approving funding for an additional fire station on the city’s south side, the widening of Rock Prairie Road east of Highway 6 to William D Fitch Pkwy, and improvements at local parks including pickleball courts and a new facilities building at Central Park. The city did not get voter approval for improvements to Veterans Park and the Texas Independence Ballpark or a new pool at Thomas Park, the latter of which failed in a tight vote.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bryan Police Department is investigating two sexual assaults this weekend that occurred in...
Bryan police urges residents to take precautions following sexual assaults
Reginald Carter, 28 (left) and Ra Mond Carter, 24 (right)
2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home
The College Station Police Department is addressing concerns from residents, students, and...
In wake of sexual assaults in Bryan, police address rumors, concerns, other crimes
Bryan police are looking at home security videos that show someone attempting to access locked...
Bryan police looking at home security camera clips in hunt for attacker
The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21

Latest News

Bryan and College Station ISD logo
Voters elect Bryan ISD and College Station ISD school board members
John Nichols wins College Station Mayor
John Nichols wins College Station Mayor, 3 new councilmen elected
This year they are packaging and delivering 500 baskets filled with Thanksgiving staples
Rotary Club of Aggieland seeking volunteers to help package and deliver Thanksgiving baskets
Tuesday Night Weather Update 11/8
Tuesday Night Weather Update 11/8