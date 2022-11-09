Bond elections met with mixed results in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both Brazos County and the City of College Station asked voters to consider bond propositions on Election Day.

Brazos County asked voters to consider a duo of transportation-related propositions that would help fund local road improvements. Proposition A, a $100 million bond that would help the county cover a portion of eight major road and bridge projects, passed comfortably on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Proposition B, which would have added a $10 fee to local vehicle registrations to help fund the county’s Regional Mobility Authority failed by around 10,000 votes.

“This hundred $100 million bond issue is really important to us,” said County Judge Duane Peters. “I’m glad that it passed because it’s going to give us the ability to get some projects done with TxDOT that are critical to Brazos County, to the residents of Brazos County.”

In College Station, voters got the chance to consider five separate bonds totaling more than $90 million. City leaders said the propositions would be funded without a property tax rate increase, but associated operational expenses could affect future tax rates.

The city’s voters met the five bonds with mixed results, approving funding for an additional fire station on the city’s south side, the widening of Rock Prairie Road east of Highway 6 to William D Fitch Pkwy, and improvements at local parks including pickleball courts and a new facilities building at Central Park. The city did not get voter approval for improvements to Veterans Park and the Texas Independence Ballpark or a new pool at Thomas Park, the latter of which failed in a tight vote.

