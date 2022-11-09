Celebrating Veterans Day across Bryan, College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In honor of Veterans Day, several organizations are holding ceremonies to honor our servicemen and women.

Friday morning at 10 a.m. a new memorial honoring veterans and their families will be dedicated at the Bryan city cemetery.

The five-element memorial honoring veterans and their families will be dedicated in the Veterans Section of the cemetery.

The American Legion Post 159 is hosting its annual Veterans Day Ceremony Friday at 11 a.m.

The event will be held outside on the back patio at Post #159 American Legion located at 101 Waco St. in Bryan.

Post Commander Dale Hutchcraft will give brief remarks followed by the guest speaker, Corp of Cadets Commander, Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaels.

The Post Honor Guard will also perform a three-shot rifle volley and sound “Taps” at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial is hosting its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Louis L. Adam Memorial Plaza of Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

Activities will commence with the “Honor Wall Roll Call,” a reading of military veteran names recently added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor. Musical renditions, remarks and presentations. There will be a special recognition of Brazos Valley Heroes (Service Medley), Rifle Salute by the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets Ross Volunteers, Taps, and more.

The guest speaker for the ceremony is former Texas A&M Basketball coach Gary Blair.

