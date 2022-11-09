Celebrating World Adoption Day with local nonprofits putting in the work

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of children in the Brazos Valley are dealing with the trauma of being separated from their parents.

With help from the community, BCS Together offers tangible support to families in the foster system, so they can focus on providing a safe, loving home.

Director of Community Partnerships, Lauren Falcone, joined The Three to talk about the importance of World Adoption Day and how you can help foster children this holiday season.

“World Adoption Day is a day when the community can come together and acknowledge the importance of adoption, the importance of knowing about children in the foster system, and how everyone can do something to support these kids and families,” Falcone said.

Falcone says “jump in with both feet” if you are interested in fostering or adopting. “Keep your heart open and be ready. These kids need to be loved. They deserve to be loved. Everybody can do something,” she said.

If you are unable to be a foster parent, but would still like to help, you can make a donation on the BCS Together website here.

