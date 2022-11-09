City of Bryan elects new mayor, councilmembers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bobby Gutierrez has been elected as the new mayor for the city of Bryan in Nov. 8 midterm elections. Gutierrez has been on the city council since 2020.

With all precincts reporting, the local businessman defeated Brent Hairston and Mike Southerland.

The final tally was:

Bobby Gutierrez - 9,287, 52%

Brent Hairston - 5,538, 31%

Mike Southerland - 3,024, 17%

Paul Torres is the winner in the district one seat on the Bryan City Council. Torres defeated another longtime Bryan resident, Raul Santana.

The seat is currently held by Reuben Marin who is term-limited.

The final tally was:

Paul Torres - 776, 50%

Raul Santana - 763, 50%

Ray Arrington is the winner in the district two seat on the Bryan City Council. Arrington defeated Rafael Pena III. He will replace Prentiss Madison who has reached the end of his term.

The final tally was:

Ray Arrington - 1,176, 57%

Rafael Pena III - 893, 43%

Jared Salvato is the winner in the district three seat on the Bryan City Council. Salvato defeated Doris Machinski. The Bryan native will replace the incoming mayor of Bryan, Bobby Gutierrez.

The final tally was:

Jared Salvato - 2,706, 66%

Doris Machinski - 1,371, 34%

Marca Ewers-Shurtleff, Anjuli Renold and Kyle R. Schumann are vying for a spot in the district five seat on the Bryan City Council. Shurtleff will replace Brent Hairston who ran for mayor of Bryan.

The final tally was:

Marca Ewers-Shurtleff - 1,167, 40%

Anjuli Renold - 941, 32%

Kyle R. Schumann - 800, 28%

Kevin C. Boriskie has clinched the win for the At Large Place 6 spot on Bryan City Council. Boriskie was a first-time candidate, but serves on the city’s Planning and Zoning and Building & Standards Committees.

The final tally was:

Kevin C. Boriskie - 11,856, 75%

Patrick Giammalva - 3,890, 25%

