Lake Creek ends College Station’s season with 3 set sweep in Regional Quarterfinals

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar volleyball team saw its season come end Tuesday night following a 3 set loss to district rival Lake Creek 25-18, 25-10, 25-23.

Lady Cougars won its first district match against the Lady Lions back in September, but lost the rematch in October.

College Station’s season ends with a 30-17 record.

