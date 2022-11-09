Lake Creek ends College Station’s season with 3 set sweep in Regional Quarterfinals
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar volleyball team saw its season come end Tuesday night following a 3 set loss to district rival Lake Creek 25-18, 25-10, 25-23.
Lady Cougars won its first district match against the Lady Lions back in September, but lost the rematch in October.
College Station’s season ends with a 30-17 record.
