Drake, 21 Savage sued for fake Vogue cover story

Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. Conde Nast is suing him and 21...
Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. Conde Nast is suing him and 21 Savage for using a fake cover story to promote their new album.(Drake / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Conde Nast is suing Drake and 21 Savage for using a fake cover story to promote their new album, “Her Loss.”

The singers claimed the story would appear in Vogue magazine.

Drake posted the fake cover story on social media and even thanked one of Vogue’s editors for her support.

The publisher’s lawyer filed a complaint in federal court on Monday and said the stunt was “a flagrant infringement of the company’s trademark.”

The fake cover story was one of several efforts the singers made to promote their album.

They said they would appear on the Howard Stern show and on NPR. Both appearances did not happen.

So far, there has been no comment on the lawsuit from Drake or 21 Savage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College Station Police Department is addressing concerns from residents, students, and...
In wake of sexual assaults in Bryan, police address rumors, concerns, other crimes
Bryan police are looking at home security videos that show someone attempting to access locked...
Bryan police looking at home security camera clips in hunt for attacker
(Source: MGN)
Your Vote Counts 2022: Midterm Election voting guide
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
$1,500 reward for information that leads to missing College Station teen

Latest News

Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Amber alert canceled; missing College Station teen found safe
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Kentucky, Michigan voters approve protecting abortion rights
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
Democrats show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock